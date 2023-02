It’s a stunning story of family, legacy, and survival. August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, a co-production of The Des Moines Playhouse and Pyramid Theatre Company, takes the stage this month.

Artistic Director Katy Merriman and Clifton Antoine, who plays Avery, share details about this upcoming production at the Des Moines Playhouse.

Des Moines Playhouse is located at 831 42nd Street. For more information on upcoming performances and tickets, call 515-277-6261 or go to dmplayhouse.com.