Help stuff the bus and bring your books to the community collection day to help Central Iowa preschool and elementary students.

Grant Kvalheim, CEO and President of Athene USA, shares how employees have been competing to collect the most books and how you can help.

The Community Collection Day is May 23rd from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The drop off spot is the Athene parking lot, which is located at 7700 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines.