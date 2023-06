The future of learning is in the hands of robots and now you have the chance to catch them in action. Ruth Henderson from Science Iowa and Competitors Gabriela La Rota and Adonawit Meshesha share the possibilities these robots have and what you can expect this weekend at the Science Festival Trail.

It is Sunday, June 18 from 1 to 4 pm at Racoon River Park in West Des Moines.

Learn more at https://hello4260.wixsite.com/scienceiowa.