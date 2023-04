Students struggling with mental health have a caring group of Iowans saying “We see you and we want to help!” Jessica Christensen from “Please Pass the Love” and Craig Schneider from West Des Moines Leadership academy discuss a joint effort to provide resources and awareness.

Stomp Out Stigma walk and fundraiser is May 6th from 11 am to 3 pm at Valley Community Center in West Des Moines. Learn more about event here: https://www.wdmcs.org/Page/1844



Learn more at pleasepassthelove.org.