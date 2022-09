Audrey Schneller knows all about spending a big chunk of childhood in the hospital. She is the Kid Captain for the September 10th game at Kinnick Stadium. She’ll help kick things off when the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones. She and her parents share how they are collecting toys for patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Learn more about Stock the Stead at UIHC.org/donations.