Stepping Up Your Zoom Attire

Zoom has become a way of life for most of us, whether it’s meetings, events or just a call to family and friends, you still want to look your best. Fashion Styling Professor Courtney Conlin shares helpful advice to help you look your best virtually.
by: Megan ReutherPosted: / Updated:
Zoom has become a way of life for most of us, whether it’s meetings, events or just a call to family and friends, you still want to look your best. Fashion Styling Professor Courtney Conlin shares helpful advice to help you look your best virtually.