Groceries, gas, and banking! Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer Tammy Durnan shares what services Midwest Heritage Bank, a Hy-Vee Company, offers and financial advice.

Midwest Heritage Bank, a Hy-Vee Company, has six in-store locations and branch locations in West Des Moines and Chariton. Give them a call at 800-782-0521 or visit their website at mhbank.com for more information.