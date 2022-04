The old saying is “April showers bring May flowers,” but spring also brings allergies. Dr. Douglas Hoisington, Physician and Owner of ENT Clinic of Iowa PC shares options for allergy treatment.

The ENT Clinic of Iowa is located at 2600 Westown Parkway, Suite 360 in West Des Moines. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 515-267-1800 or visit entclinicofiowa.com.