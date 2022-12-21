You’ll soon be able to see a 13 year-old from Iowa on The Food Network. Nash Roe, founder of Nash’s Confections, shares his experience as a contestant on “Kids Baking Championship S11 Biz Kids.”
Learn more about Nash’s Confections here.
by: Megan Reuther
