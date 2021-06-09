Spicy recipe for summer

Eric Peterson shares his recipe for spiced almonds ahead of National Spice Day.

Spiced Almonds

1 pound of raw almonds

1 egg white

1 tablespoon water

½ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of chipotle pepper

1 teaspoon of chili powder

½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 300 degrees

Beat egg white and water until it makes a foam

Place nuts in a colander and pour egg whites over and mix to coat all almonds. Make sure and do this in the sink or with a cookie sheet under the colander. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Mix sugar, salt and spices together. Taste and see if you need more heat.

Place nuts in a large bowl then add sugar mixture and stir to coat all the nuts.

Place on a Pam coated cookie sheet.

Bake at 300 for 15 minutes, then remove and stir.

Turn temperature down to 275, put nuts back in oven for 40 minutes, but stir nuts every 10 minutes.

Let cool for and enjoy.