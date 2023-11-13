You’ll be bowled over with this recipe from Fareway Registered Dietitian Whitney Hemmer.

Four Seasons Beef & Brussels Sprout Power Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups Brussels sprouts, cut in half

1 tsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 cups thinly sliced Brussels sprouts

1 pound cooked steak, such as top sirloin or flank steak

1 medium apple, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

½ cup sliced celery

½ cup honey mustard dressing

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese, optional

¼ cup pecans, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss halved Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast until tender and brown, 15–20 minutes.

To assemble: divide sliced Brussels sprouts among four bowls and top with steak, apples, cranberries, celery and roasted Brussels sprouts. Toss with honey mustard dressing. Top with blue cheese and pecans, if desired.

APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: 541 calories; 28 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 90.7 mg cholesterol; 408.1 mg sodium; 38.3 g carbohydrate; 7.5 g fiber; 22.1 g sugar; 33.9 g protein

