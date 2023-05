We typically talk finances with Eric Peterson, but he also knows his way around the kitchen. He shares his recipe for Barbeque Chicken Pizza.

Items needed:

Pizza Crust

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Seasoning

Grilled Chicken

Cilantro

Peanuts

Mozzarella Cheese

Use the amount of ingredients above to your liking. Baking time depends on the type of crust used.

