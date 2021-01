Erik Roman from Central Appliances shares how we can improve the laundry process with Speed Queen. The washer and dryers are in stock. You can shop smart and buy local online at shopcentralappliances.com.

You can visit Central Appliances at two locations:

6990 NE 14th St in Ankeny and 5003 EP True Pkwy, Ste 125 in West Des Moines.

Call the Ankeny store at 515-289-7557 and West Des Moines at 515-446-2180.