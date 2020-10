Dr. Tiffany Torstenson, a Breast Surgical Oncologist with the MercyOne Katzmann Breast Care Team, shares when women should get a mammogram and what they need to know about dense breast tissue. She also talks about how men can get breast cancer too.

Katzmann Breast Care is located inside the MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women. You’ll find that at 1601 Northwest 114th Street, Suite 151 in Clive. To schedule an appointment, call (515) 222-7474, or go online to mercyone.org.