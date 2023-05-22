Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Registered Dietitian, shares a recipe for Everything but the Bagel Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Everything but the Bagel Chicken Salad

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups shredded chicken

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ avocado

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. Everything But The Bagel Seasoning

DIRECTIONS

combine all ingredients and store in the refrigerator.

APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: 271 calories; 16.5 g fat; 2.7 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 656 mg sodium; 2.4 g carbohydrate; 1.8 g fiber; 0.3 g sugar; 21 g protein

Learn more about Fareway Meat and Grocery at www.fareway.com.