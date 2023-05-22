Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Registered Dietitian, shares a recipe for Everything but the Bagel Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Everything but the Bagel Chicken Salad
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 cups shredded chicken
¼ cup mayonnaise
½ avocado
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. Everything But The Bagel Seasoning
DIRECTIONS
combine all ingredients and store in the refrigerator.
APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: 271 calories; 16.5 g fat; 2.7 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 656 mg sodium; 2.4 g carbohydrate; 1.8 g fiber; 0.3 g sugar; 21 g protein
