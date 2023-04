She’s motivated by her brother’s memory, and it could help save the life of someone you love. Green 5k Team Captain Katie Kuehn shares how you can get involved.

The Green 5K for Iowa Donor Network is May 6th from 9 am to 11 am at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines. Funds raised go to programs that offer support to donor families, such as grief journals for children, What’s Your Grief – an online grief support program, and other initiatives.

Learn more and register at www.iowadonornetwork.org/events/2022-green-5k-fun-run-walk.