It’s a simple solution to world hunger, and you can support it with some simple steps. Ellen Miller, Regional Coordinator for Mary’s Meals, shares the organization’s mission.

Mary’s Meals 10th annual Race to Feed Kids is May 13th at the Iowa Women’s Achievement Bridge. Register at www.runsignup.com and look for Mary’s Meals Race to Feed Kids.

Learn more about Mary’s Meals at marysmealsusa.org.