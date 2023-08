When one chapter ends, another one begins. It’s time to say goodbye to summer and hello to football season. Zach Elsbecker, Executive Director of the Waukee Family YMCA, shares the fun your child can have playing flag football.

To learn more about the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, go to dmymca.org. You can find the closest location, learn about programs, and check class schedules there. You can also call 515-282-9622.