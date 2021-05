Just because summer vacation is coming up for many people doesn’t mean it’s time to take a vacation from donating blood. That’s why Blood Donor Day was established. It’s LifeServe’s biggest blood drive of the year. It’s coming up June 17th at Valley West Mall.

Danielle West of LifeServe Blood Center and Dr. Richard Sidwell share why this summer blood drive is so critical to boost the blood supply.

You can schedule your appointment on LifeServe’s website.