Johnny Orr is a sports legend in Iowa. After his wife, Romie, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, they went together to Washington D.C. to lobby for more funds to be provided for Alzheimer’s Research.

Now, the couple’s legacy and passion lives on in the ROJO Alzheimer’s Memorial Golf Tournament, presented by Senior HomeFinder of Iowa. Becky Montgomery and her son Jamie Montgomery share how to get involved with the tournament.

Learn more at rojogolf.com.