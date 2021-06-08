Shop small with a poker run in four communities

The Funky Zebras is all about supporting local businesses and community over competition. A big event is coming up this weekend that organizers hope will get people to try new businesses in the area and have fun at the same time!

Jessica Marcantel, Manager of The Funky Zebras in Ankeny, shares details about a poker run!



You can learn more about the participating businesses here.

The Funky Zebras is located at 305 East Oralabor Road in Ankeny. There are several more locations across the state.

You can find all of those by going to the website thefunkyzebras.com.