They post great pictures and get paid to try out now products and places. Of course it’s fun, but it’s still work!

Influencer Jana Corrie, who shares her “Adventures in Mom Life,” shares how she balances mom life and business life. She also shares how her family makes a seasonal bucket list every year.

You can follow Jana on Instagram @adventuresinmomlife_

You can also visit her blog adventuresinmomlife.com/