Designs for Dolls is a year-long project. It’s an opportunity for sewers to contribute their skills to the community. It also provides holiday gifts for families in need.

Beth Wehrman with the Central Iowa Chapter of the American Sewing Guild and Missy Reams with the Bidwell Riverside Center share how this will help this holiday season.

Visit centraliowaasg.org to learn more about the sewing guild. Go to bidwellriverside.org to learn more about the Bidwell Riverside Center.