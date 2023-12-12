2024 is knocking at your door, so let’s get prepared for the next chapter and start working on setting your goals for the new year. Lisa Even shares advice on goal setting.
Learn more at lisaeven.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
2024 is knocking at your door, so let’s get prepared for the next chapter and start working on setting your goals for the new year. Lisa Even shares advice on goal setting.
Learn more at lisaeven.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now