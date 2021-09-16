September is childhood cancer awareness month

September is dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer and the funding needed to find new treatments and a cure for pediatric cancer.

Mom Jennifer Guthrie shares the story of her son Drake and how they host a Toy Chest Extravaganza in memory of him every year on his birthday. It’s Saturday, September 18th at 11 a.m. at the Twisted Corn Tavern in Dallas Center.

Lynn Graham’s daughter Brya passed away a month ago. A Memorial Bike Ride for Brya takes place Saturday. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Norwoodville Tap. The route will take them to the toy drive.

You can find a list of Child Life’s wish list here:

https://www.facebook.com/DrakesToyChestExtravaganza/