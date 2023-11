Turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing are pretty standard for Thanskgiving. You can bring something new to the table this season with this cocktail from Blair Zachariasen at Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits in West Des Moines

Check out walltowallwine.com for more on the everyday brands and unique finds they carry. The location is off Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines.

Of course, always drink responsibly!