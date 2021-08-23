Scenic train ride is just one reason to visit Boone

It’s always great to take the scenic route. The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad is just one of many reasons to visit Boone County. General Manager Travis Stevenson shares what’s ahead for the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad and Museum. Kris Blocker with Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau shares why you should visit Boone County.

You can find Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad at 225 10th Street in Boone. Call 515-432-4249 for more information or visit bsvrr.com. To learn more about all Boone County has to offer, just go to visitboonecounty.com.