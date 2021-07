Practice your putt and gather your team because Affinity Credit Union’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament is less than a month away! All proceeds benefit the Youth Emergency Services & Shelter.

Affinity Credit Union’s CEO Jim Dean and YESS Director of Philanthropy Zach Rus share the details about the important event on August 18th. It’s at Toad Valley Golf Course in Pleasant Hill. You can register at affinitycuia.org/golf.