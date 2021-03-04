It was a gift that seemed too good to be true. Early on in the pandemic, the airline industry offered passengers who wanted to cancel their flights a generous ticket credit, valid for up to 24 months.
Now, airlines are holding tens of billions of dollars in soon-to-expire ticket credits. Christopher Elliot joins us now to talk about what consumer advocates are doing to help the situation.
Saving Expired Airline Ticket Credits
