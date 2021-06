It’s almost time to roll up your sleeves and take part in Blood Donor Day. This year’s theme is “The One Where I Saved a Life.”

Danielle West with LifeServe Blood Center and Traci Rodemeyer, a blood donor and recipient, share why you should donate.

Blood Donor Day is Thursday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley West Mall. Sign up here.