There’s a lot of turkey talk, but Machine Shed has a creamy parmesan entree that will have you saying where’s the beef? Executive Chef John Weiler shares how he makes steak tips with parmesan cream sauce. He also shares advice to serve up a great holiday meal.

You can check out the award-winning restaurant’s menu at machineshed.com. The number to call for more information is 515-270-6818. Machine Shed is located off Hickman Road in Urbandale.