To help mark Veterans Day, Polk County and Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino are once again teaming up for the Saluting our Veterans Celebration. Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer and Polk County Board Chair Angela Connolly share what the celebration includes.

The 2022 Saluting our Veterans from Polk County and Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino is Friday, November 11th at 10:30 at the Meadows Events Center. Find more Polk County resources at polkcountyiowa.gov.