Salons and barbers prepare for Clash of the Clippers

Clash of The Clippers is headed to Des Moines this weekend! it’s a Barber Expo with barber competitions, salon stage battles, education seminars featuring top educators in the barber industry and a vendor show. CEO Robert Presswood shares how the community can take part.

Clash of the Clippers Expo is this Sunday at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center, which is located at 615 3rd Street in Des Moines. The Battle of the Salonz starts at 7 on Sunday. For ticket information and a full schedule, go to clashoftheclippers.com.