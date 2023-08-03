It’s a great summer salad you can add to your meal plan before the season ends. Chef Alex from Hy-Vee shares how to make Panzanella with Grilled Corn.

Here is the recipe:

PANZANELLA WITH GRILLED CORN

3 tablespoons GUSTARE VITA extra virgin olive oil

1 half loaf of ARTISIAN GARLIC focaccia

2 large, ripe STORY BOOK ORCHARD tomatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 COTTONWOOD CREEK cucumber, seeded, and sliced 1/2-inch thick

1 orange bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 red onion, small dice

½ pound fresh mozzarella, small dice

2 ears of DEARDORF SWEET corn, grilled and sliced off the cob

8 slices of prosciutto

10 large BEAVER CREEK basil leaves, torn

For the vinaigrette:

1 teaspoon finely minced garlic

1 tablespoon HY-VEE Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons GUSTARE VITA red wine vinegar

1/2 cup GUSTARE VITA extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



Directions

Mix oil with the bread. Place on sheet tray and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes or until nicely browned.

For the vinaigrette, whisk all the ingredients together.

In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, orange pepper, red onion, corn, mozzarella, proscuitto, and basil. Add the bread cubes and toss with the vinaigrette. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Serve, or allow the salad to sit for about half an hour for the flavors to blend.

Serves 8

For more information on Hy-Vee and to find a store near you, visit hy-vee.com.