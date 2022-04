Get ready to run! Emily Karwoski, with Bondurant Parks and Rec, and Nicole Van Houten, with City of Bondurant, share the details about the Live Healthy Iowa event in Bondurant.

The Live Healthy Iowa 5k starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 23rd. The 1k Kids Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. Sign up at cityofbondurant.com.