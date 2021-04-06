Run in Memory of Teen Spreads Sparkle

The Sparkle Run was started in 2014 in memory of Erin Moomey, a young girl who died of leukemia in 2013. The event was a huge success and has become an annual event to help the surrounding community through the donations received.

Erin’s Mom Rebecca Moomey and Board Member Julia Krapfl share the details.

The Sparkle Run will be May 2nd at the DMACC campus in Ankeny. It is in-person with COVID Safety protocols in place. Funds raised will go to Child Life programs at Blank Children’s Hospital and MercyOne Children’s Hospital.

You can sign up at sparklerun.org.