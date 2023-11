You can help organizations that serve heroes in Central Iowa just by rounding up at the register.

Hy-Vee’s Assistant VP of Communications Dawn Buzynski and CEO of Puppy Jake Foundation Lisa Russell talk about the 10th year of the Hy-Vee Homefront round-up, which benefits Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross, and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Shop or find a store near you at hy-vee.com. You can learn more about Puppy Jake Foundation at puppyjakefoundation.org.