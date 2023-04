Fight food insecurity by rounding up at the register at Hy-Vee for the 100 Million Meals Challenge with Feeding America.

Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications, and Nola Aigner Davis, Hy-Vee Senior Communications Manager, share the grocer’s big goal this year.

You can make a difference in the 100 Million Meals Challenge by rounding up at the register at your local Hy-Vee or donating online at feedingamerica.org/hy-vee.