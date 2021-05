POLK COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after officials say they were hit by a roll-off dumpster truck after stepping into traffic on E. University Ave. east of Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning.

Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in about the accident just before 10:00 a.m. It happened in the westbound lanes of the 10400 block of E. University, just east of NE 104th St.