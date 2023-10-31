You normally see them dressed as rockers, but you might now recognize them for Halloween.
Heather and Wickett from Lazer 103.3 get in the spooky spirit with us.
Listen to Heather and Wickett from 6 to 10 a.m. and learn more at lazer1033.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
You normally see them dressed as rockers, but you might now recognize them for Halloween.
Heather and Wickett from Lazer 103.3 get in the spooky spirit with us.
Listen to Heather and Wickett from 6 to 10 a.m. and learn more at lazer1033.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now