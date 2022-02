The Reveal is back for the Des Moines Arts Festival. You can experience art and learn the artists that will be at the Des Moines Arts Festival this June.

Artist Sage Halfhill-Boone demonstrates how to throw clay and Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director Stephen King talks about the event.

The Des Moines Arts Festival Reveal is March 3 at Franklin Jr. High. You can learn more and get tickets at desmoinesartsfestival.org/reveal.