COVID-19 has presented unique challenges for the more than 5 million Americans, including 66,000 Iowans, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

Greg Woods is a Program Specialist and Research Champion for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. He shares helpful advice and resources available for families.

You can visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 for help.