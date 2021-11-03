Researching new treatments for migraines

Anyone who has ever experienced a migraine knows first-hand how debilitating migraines can be. It’s not just adults who are affected, kids also suffer from migraines. Dr. Kathleen Gannon with Integrated Clinical Trial Services shares what migraines are and options to treat.

Clinical Trials Manager Shelby Simpson shares what Integrated Clinical Trail Services is doing about migraines.

Integrated Clinical Trial Services is located at 1031 Office Park Road in West Des Moines. You can call 515-223-2300 to learn more and sign up. Go to ictsiowa.com for more information about the independent research clinic.