DES MOINES, IOWA -- Governor Kim Reynolds is asking Drake University to reconsider its limit on fans at the state's high school Track and Field Championships, suggesting that COVID-19 mitigation efforts are too strict.

Governor Reynolds addressed the issue in a letter to Drake University Athletics Director Brian Hardin addressed Tuesday, May 4th. In the letter, Reynolds raises concern about Drake Stadium considering limiting capacity to 33% for the upcoming championship meet from May 20th-22nd, 2021. The IHSAA website says athletes will be limited to two tickets each per session and unused tickets will be distributed equally among schools.