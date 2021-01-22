Raising Awareness for Rare Syndrome with Phelan Lucky Shirts

Kendra Richards-Hegedus’ son Daxton is one of only 2,200 people in the world living with a rare syndrome called Phelan-McDermid. Kendra shares how this affects Daxton, who is now five.

“Phelan Lucky” is a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, or any day you are feeling lucky, while supporting those diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.

Money raised through the sale of shirts helps to fund crucial scientific research and family support while sporting your shirt helps to raise much-needed awareness! You can buy a Phelan Lucky shirt here.

For more information about the national organization, go to pmsf.org.