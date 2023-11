Raise the spirits on Halloween. You don’t need to go to the graveyard to make that happen.

Blair Zachariasen from Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits in West Des Moines shares two cocktails to celebrate the spooky night.

Check out walltowallwine.com for more on the everyday brands and unique finds they carry. The location is off Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines.

Mark Wahlberg will be there today 2 to 3:30 p.m. signing bottles of his Flecha Azul.

Of course, always drink responsibly!