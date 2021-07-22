Race series provides salute to veterans

Karl Chevrolet is one of the proud sponsors of the Hunting with Heroes Salute to Veterans Race Series. For the first year, Boone Speedway will host a Salute to Veterans Race on Saturday, July 31st. Between all three races in the series, veterans will be provided more than $75,000 in food, gifts, and prizes!

Karl Chevrolet Marketing Director Tony Mills and Website and Digital Strategy Specialist Clint Guesinberry share the details about the race. More information is available on the Hunting with Heroes Facebook Page.



