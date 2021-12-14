Questions to ask your pediatrician

Broadlawns Pediatric Clinic provides comprehensive healthcare to babies through adolescents for wellness, acute care, and chronic conditions. Pediatrician Abigail Allard shares how the experts at Broadlawns can help guide you in the care of your children and answer questions concerning your child’s health.

If parents are seeking to establish care with a pediatrician, Dr. Allard is accepting new patients. Contact Broadlawns Pediatric Clinic at 515-282-2700. The clinic is located on Broadlawns Medical Center’s main campus at 1801 Hickman Road in Des Moines. You can find out more about the services offered and other providers by going online to broadlawns.org.



