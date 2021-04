Melt away those winter blues, grab your putter, and swing into the park for a great time! The First Tee of Central Iowa is hosting 18 holes of miniature golf winding throughout the home of the Iowa Cubs!

Jamie Alt, the Executive Director at the First Tee of Central Iowa, shares the details of the event taking place April 30th and May 1st.

You can sing up at First Tee of Central Iowa’s website.