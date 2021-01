If you are looking for something to do with the kids while you are cooped up inside this winter, look to your public library. Waukee Public Library Eliza Ahrens shares the details about the craft activity kits offered each month.

You must register as the number of kits are limited. Materials are listed on website so people can follow along with their own supplies. You can learn more and sign up on Waukee Public Library’s website, or check with your local library.